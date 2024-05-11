The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has hailed the inauguration of the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi as a pivotal step towards enhancing trade flows and attracting investments to the Ashanti region.

According to him, the establishment of this airport infrastructure will serve as a catalyst for accelerated development in the region.

He expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the government for spearheading the initiative and ensuring its seamless execution.

He emphasised the significance of the airport in facilitating increased economic activities and creating opportunities for growth and progress in the Ashanti region.

The Director of Communications highlighted the strategic importance of the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, noting that its operationalization will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He underscored the potential of the airport to attract both domestic and foreign investments, thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic advancement of the region.

Mr Ahiagbah reiterated the NPP’s commitment to fostering development and prosperity in every part of the country, emphasising the party’s dedication to implementing policies and initiatives that drive inclusive growth and uplift communities across Ghana.

He affirmed the NPP’s unwavering support for projects aimed at bolstering infrastructure and enhancing economic opportunities in the regions.

“H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has successfully completed the expansion work at the Kumasi International Airport. As of today, it will be known as the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport.”

“This remarkable investment will undoubtedly open up the region for trade flows and investments, setting the stage for a rapid surge in development. With your vote, Bawumia will add on to the legacy of growth and prosperity for our people. It’s possible! Great commendation to H.E. Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party,” he wrote on his X platform.