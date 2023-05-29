Some supporters of the former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, say they have mobilised resources to obtain nomination form for his candidacy in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming flagbearer race.

According to the group, the former Minister has a proven record, which is why they are rallying support for him.

They specifically highlighted the Planting for Food and Jobs policy as a game-changer in the Akufo-Addo government, and they believe that if given the opportunity, he will accomplish even more as a leader of the NPP and as President of the country.

“If he is given the nod, there will be no hunger in Ghana,” one of the supporters told JoyNews.

Dr Akoto subsequently assured the rank and file of the party that he is ready to accept responsibility to lead the party and retain power.

On January 10, Dr Akoto tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo.

At his campaign launch on March 13, the NPP stalwart reiterated his confidence as the only candidate who can win the next election with the “immense support that I have received so far ever since I announced my intention to contest the flagbearership race.”

“I never knew there were so many who have quietly followed my progress in politics over the years and continue to believe in me,” he added.

The NPP, on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for the election of its presidential candidate for the 2024 General Election.

The one-month exercise kick-starts the processes for the final leg of the party’s internal elections to elect a presidential candidate on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for the 2024 general election.

The exercise would end on June 24, 2023.

So far, Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the party and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, and an economist, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku have all picked nomination forms to contest the party’s presidential race.