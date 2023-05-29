Rising artist, Lucci Money, has just made his debut in the music industry with the unveiling of his new single titled Falaa, thanks to the support from his label, Hustle Hard Muzik.

Falaa was officially released on Friday, May 12th, 2023, on all digital platforms and has since been playing on major radio and television stations such as Adom FM, Hitz FM, Onua FM, 4syte T.V, Adom TV, among others.

Visuals of the song soon followed and have already generated a lot of excitement among fans and industry professionals alike.

Lucci Money, originally known as Daniel Kwame Kwakye, has been working tirelessly on his music for years now, honing and developing both his sound and skills first as an artist, then as a music producer and video director/editor.

His debut single Falaa is an afro highlife track that mainly addresses the issue of not chasing fame, but rather acquiring financial stability and aspiring to be successful in life.

Lucci Money in Hustle Hard studio with Hustle Hard Muzik CEO, Kwaku Bawuah Bonsafo aka Bouticrow [seated]

The song draws attention due to its catchy melody, great vocals and relatable lyrics.

Lucci Money’s ability to play around diverse genres of music, although known as a Hip/Hop artist, showcases his talent and creativity and sets the stage for a very promising career.

His label, Hustle Hard Muzik, is a full-fledged production house located in Community 9, Tema.

They provide all things entertainment, including mobile DJ services, music and video production, digital marketing and promotion, event planning, commercial advertisement, content creation, among others.

As an entertainment-driven company, Hustle Hard Muzik has been a key partner in Lucci Money’s journey to this point, providing support and guidance as he develops his sound and vision for his music career. As a result, the label held an in-house party on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, to celebrate Lucci Money’s successful debut in the music industry.

In attendance, were staff of Hustle Hard Muzik, some fans and some industry professionals to grace the occasion.

Prominent among these industry professionals were Max FM’s former radio show host, Heavy Dee, Stryka (also an artist) and popular blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as Zion Felix.

After a short listening and performance session with Lucci Money, the famous blogger couldn’t help but agree that the artist indeed is a great talent.

According to Zion Felix, he drew inspiration from the first few lyrics of the song that says “Successful bon me ho, nti met)n meho abo)den ama w’akoma etu…” (I smell successful, therefore I sell myself expensive). “…I like the song, it’s really good and it will go far…” he went on to say, after a brief interview with the C.E.O. of Hustle Hard Muzik, Kwaku Bawuah Bonsafo, popularly known as Bouticrow.

When asked to give his goodwill message to the rising artist, Bouticrow added that he believes in Lucci Money and in his talent. “…I celebrate him and Hustle Hard celebrates him as his hustle comes full circle. God is in control, we will win…” he stated.

Moreover, Hustle Hard Muzik has taken a strategic approach to leverage social media, streaming platforms and other marketing channels in order to reach a wider audience in promoting Lucci Money’s “Falaa”.

Falaa music video

The label has also announced plans to support Lucci Money’s career with a series of live performances and other promotional activities in the coming months.

In conclusion, it is quite evident that the music industry heavily relies on label support for rising artists and Lucci Money’s story is proof of the importance of this support in helping talented artists reach their full potential. We can’t wait to see what Lucci Money comes up with next!