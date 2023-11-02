Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known in showbiz as A Plus, has said that he has no intention of returning to music.

He told Joy FM’s entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie that he now has new interests and directions.

“I’m done,” he noted.

The ‘Freedom of Speech’ hit maker however quipped: “at this point I call myself an emotional musician. It depends on what happens. Maybe something will come up.”

He made these comments on the sidelines of a meeting held by the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for the creative industry on October 24, 2023 at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

Asked the reason behind his decision to study law, the controversial musician-turned-politician said he wanted to understand issues better so he could make informed decisions.

“I have had interest in understanding the law. You know I am very vocal. I don’t want to be saying things that I don’t understand.

Honestly, we have made so many mistakes because of our limited understanding of the law, and once you get in there you understand why certain things happen in a certain way,” he explained.

Kwame A Plus shot into the limelight with songs themed on political commentary.

He has to his credit songs like ‘Yeeka’, ‘Aben Be Bom’, ‘Letter to West’, ‘Freedom of Speech’, ‘Agye Gon’, ‘Mansa’, ‘Two Paddies’, ‘Mirror’, among others.

Meantime, A Plus has declared his intention to contest the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat in 2024.

The former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), fell out with the party a few years ago and formed his movement The People’s Project (TPP), a non-partisan group established to seek the interests of the citizenry.