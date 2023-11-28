Ghanaian highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah has reiterated in a recent interview that he wished he never wrote a song for any artiste including the late highlife musician Kofi B.

Speaking to YouTuber Zionfelix, the ‘Alewa’ hit maker said that after writing songs for some people, they later showed ungratefulness to him.

“I wrote ‘Yaw Dompre’, ‘Koforidua Flowers’ and ‘Odwo’ for Kofi B. Something happened along the way so I took out ‘Odwo’. I even wanted to back take all the songs from him. They are my songs. Up till now, some people think those songs are for Kofi B but they are not his.

One thing that hurts me is giving out my songs to people. If Daddy Lumba had given me just one song, I would have been bigger than I am today,” he said.

Sharing his experience, Ofori Amponsah said when he gave ‘Yaw Dompre’ to Kofi B, he initially was reluctant to receive it because he described it as a song for ‘villagers.’ But when it was released it became a hit song.

This is not the first time Ofori Amponsah has made such a comment. In 2022, he made a similar statement on TV XYZ.

“If I can reverse everything, I will decide not to help any musician because my help was a shortcut in the careers of a lot of musicians,” he told Agyemang Prempeh.

Extoling his songwriting prowess, he noted that he wrote verses for almost all the artistes he collaborated with songs in the past except Samini.

Apart from Kofi B, other artistes Ofori Amponsah has written songs for are Kofi Nti and Barosky.

Meanwhile, Ofori Amponsah is out with a new song titled ‘Inspector.’