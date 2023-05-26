Music maestro Daddy Lumba has sent a touching message to his younger colleague, Kuami Eugene which has got him bursting with joy.

Daddy Lumba interrupted an interview granted by Eugene to proclaim words of blessings into his life.

Eugene’s efforts at putting Ghana on the global map has not gone unnoticed, for which Daddy Lumba urged him to keep on keeping on.

The legend crowned Kuami Eugene as the musical saviour among the new crop of artistes and he prayed for Eugene to be great.

“God bless you and make you great. Just as you have started, I have faith in you to conquer the world with your music,” Daddy Lumba prayed for Eugene whose face lightened with a smile.

The Legend further went on to advise the Wish Me Well composer to take God as his lampstand and humility as his framework.

ALSO

Watch video below: