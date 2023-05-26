Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed his determination to secure victory for the party in the now vacant Assin North parliamentary seat, despite it being located outside his region.

With the seat currently held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chairman Wontumi is confident in leading the NPP’s campaign to snatch it.

“In the context of bye-elections, it is a national affair… People are now referring to me as Prof. Wontumi, attributing a PhD in politics to me. They acknowledge my understanding of politics. With my record of being a two-time constituency chairman and three-time Ashanti Regional chairman, I have achieved a historic feat,” Chairman Wontumi stated.

He further emphasised his unwavering determination, stating, “I am going to Assin North to win. The moment I set foot there, victory is assured. Asiedu Nketia knows that my mere presence guarantees success. Therefore, we are going there with the clear objective of winning.”

The Assin North parliamentary seat became vacant after the Supreme Court, on May 18, nullified James Gyakye Quayson’s election as the constituency’s Member of Parliament in 2020.

The court’s ruling deemed the nomination, filing of papers, and election process to be improper, resulting in his expulsion from the House.

Chairman Wontumi’s confidence and strategic leadership aim to ensure the NPP’s success in the upcoming bye-election, as the party seeks to snatch the Assin North parliamentary seat from the NDC.

