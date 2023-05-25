Even before the Electoral Commission (EC) announces a date for a bye-election at Assin North constituency, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is already in the area.

Their mission is to win back the parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The bye-election has become necessary after the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as a Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency.

This follows a judgment of the apex court upholding an application invoking the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the election of Mr Quayson.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has paved the way for a bye-election in the Assin North constituency to elect a new MP.

The NPP is leaving nothing to chance after it lost the seat to NDC in the 2020 elections due to internal wrangling.

NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, said they have started sub-marine campaign at Assin North.

“Assin North is going to be an NPP seat after the bye-election,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

