Ghanaian singer, Andrew Otoo, popularly known as Mr Drew, found himself in an unexpected and fascinating situation during a recent event.

As he looked around the room, he noticed a young man who bore an uncanny resemblance to himself. Intrigued by this striking similarity, Mr Drew approached his doppelganger with an open heart.

To his surprise, the lookalike was not alone. He was accompanied by others who bore striking resemblances to famous celebrities like King Promise and Medikal. This gathering of lookalikes added an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the event.

Without hesitation, Mr Drew approached his lookalike and the other celebrity lookalikes. He greeted them warmly, extending a friendly hand and sharing heartfelt embraces. His genuine and accepting attitude impressed everyone in attendance.

The response on social media was overwhelmingly positive, as users expressed their admiration for Mr Drew’s behaviour.