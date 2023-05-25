The woes of the deposed National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson, are not over as he is back in court, facing criminal charges.

He is facing five counts of criminal offences of Deceit of public officer contrary to section 251 (b) of the Criminal offences Act, 1960, Act 29; Forgery of Passport or Travel Certificate, contrary to section 15 (1)(b) of Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); and, Knowingly making a False Statutory Declaration in contravention of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389.

He also faces Perjury as per section 210 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29; and False Declaration for Office as against section 248 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

Last week, the Supreme Court had declared as unconstitutional the election of James Quayson, stripping him of his position.

In a unanimous decision Wednesday morning (May 17, 2023), a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge the name of Mr Quayson as MP.

It was the considered view of the court that the election of Mr Quayson breached Article 94(2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution because at the time he filed to contest the elections he was not qualified to be elected as a legislator since he had not renounced his dual citizenship.

The court, therefore, declared Mr Quayson filing to contest, the EC’s decision to allow him to contest as well as his swearing-in as MP in Parliament as unconstitutional, null and void.

The seven- member panel of the court was presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, with Justices Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, Prof Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi and Barbara Ackah-Ayensu.

The court said the full reasons for its decision will be filed at the court’s registry by June 7, this year.