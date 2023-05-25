General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has argued that Otto Addo was never a bad coach for the Black Stars.

Addo, 47, was appointed as the head trainer for the Black Stars after the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s shambolic performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars failed to record a win and finished at the bottom of their group with just one point.

Addo qualified the Black Stars for the Mundial in Qatar after beating Nigeria in the playoff games.

However, the Black Stars recorded just a win and finished at the bottom of Group H after three games.

Following Ghana’s failure to perform at the World Cup, the leadership of the Football Association were criticized for keeping Otto Addo, who works as Borussia Dortmund’s talent coach.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Harrison Addo praised the former Ghana international and insisted he was never a bad coach despite the Black Stars’ failure at the Mundial.

“I can confidently say that no one can convince me he was a bad coach for Ghana. He brought in fresh ideas, tactical acumen, and a deep understanding of the game,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He was the assistant coach so he knew the team same was the case with C.K Akonnor.

“Coaching the national team is different from club side, Mourinho was asked about coaching the Portugal national team and he cited the huge differences between coaching the two.

“You can ask everybody on the national team including the players, and they will tell you Otto Addo was top-notch.”

He also emphasised that Ghanaian coaches are appreciated outside the shores of Ghana.

“Ghanaian coaches are good and are appreciated outside the country,” he added.

Otto Addo left his role following the country’s early elimination. He has been replaced by Chris Hughton, who served as the technical advisor of the team.

READ ALSO