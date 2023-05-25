TikTok has been sent into a frenzy by the audacious exploits of Steve Quartz, an uncanny lookalike of Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.

With his spot-on impersonation of the singer, Steve Quamz took the stage by storm, delighting viewers as he effortlessly sang and danced to Kuami Eugene’s popular tunes.

However, amidst the response, concerns began to emerge regarding the possibility of a lawsuit from the real Kuami Eugene.

The trend of lookalikes in Ghana has reached such wild proportions that it has started to adversely affect celebrities like Kuami Eugene.

Despite repeated warnings from the artiste to his lookalike, Steve Quarmz, to cease imitating him, the uncanny doppelganger seemed undeterred.

In his most recent video, Steve Quarmz donned a vibrant yellow shirt paired with pin-striped white and black trousers.

While some viewers found the performance of Kuami Eugene’s songs by Steve Quamz rather displeasing, many couldn’t help but find the video amusing.

Nevertheless, cautionary remarks dominated the comments section, emphasising the potential consequences for the daring lookalike.

