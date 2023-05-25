Education is grinding to a halt at Kufori, a community in the East Mamprusi municipality of North East Region, following the collapse of a school building.

The mud building that was already in a deplorable state and served as classrooms for both primary and junior high school children collapsed after a violent rainstorm swept through the community.

The storm also led to the death of the boys’ prefect of the junior high school who was struck dead by lightning.

JoyNews in the community found that classes are now being conducted under a tree as local authorities are yet to visit the community after more than two weeks since the incident occurred.

The community leaders say the collapse of the school building has threatened education in the community as teaching and learning have become ineffective whilst parents are withdrawing their children from the school to engage in other ventures.

They blame the municipal education director, Mary A. Aduko, for the collapse of the school block and called for her removal.

The schoolchildren are, however, calling on the education ministry to intervene to save their future.

