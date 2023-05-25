Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has been announced as the co-headline act for the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show organized by Pepsi.

He would be entertaining fans alongside Brazilian star, Anitta in the run up to Manchester City’s meeting with Inter at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 10 June.

This would be the seventh year UEFA league will host a final kick off show to entertain spectators with music and cultural performances.

Top artistes have had their moment on the big stage, and this year, Burna Boy will perform for millions of viewers worldwide in a ceremony that will be broadcasted in over 200 countries.

The mega news was announced on Pepsi’s official Twitter platform as they promise to host an unforgettable ceremony.

“”This year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi® will be co-headlined by global superstars Anitta and Burna Boy – two artistes who embody our Thirsty For More philosophy, which celebrates people’s thirst for life – and we’re excited to see fans actively being part of this unmissable show via the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge. It’s going to be a truly fantastic spectacle!”

