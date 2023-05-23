Legendary filmmaker, Jojo Mills-Robertson, has revealed details of an encounter he had with New York police following a friend’s betrayal over cash.

He said his ‘travel and see’ experience happened shortly after he visited the United States where he was staying with a close friend.

Being an illegal immigrant, he said he had no proper travel documentation to process some official items he needed for his stay which included a bank account. This led him to entrust all his savings into the account of his close friend turned brother.

He recounted how he used to toil day and night to save up $1,200, yet all efforts to have his friend withdraw his cash for personal use were met with excuses.

“Anytime I requested for my money, he would give me excuses. So one day, he called me to follow him to withdraw my money. I was so excited and I quickly hopped into his car.”

Unbeknownst to him, his friend had hatched a plan to have him arrested in a bid to swerve paying back the cash.

The veteran actor recounted how his friend deliberately crossed a red light and they were given a hot chase by the New York Police.

After they were sanctioned for road offence, Jojo said his friend snitched to the police that he was an illegal immigrant in New York.

He revealed that he was questioned to the point that he was almost arrested.

“After everything was sorted out, the police asked him if he had anything illegal in his car and he pointed to me. The police questioned me and I was almost arrested. But from my friend’s demeanor, the police noticed he deliberately wanted to put me in trouble and get me deported. They pardoned me but issued a citation.”

The actor, who was deeply disappointed in his friend for the betrayal, said he moved out and travelled to Virginia where he was accommodated by some relatives.

