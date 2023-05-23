Ghanaian gospel sensation, Stella Conney, has unveiled a mesmerising new single titled ‘Yesu Wo So,’ aimed at inspiring gospel music enthusiasts.

The song, featuring Ghanaian gospel singer, Isaac Frimpong and Nigerian Ghana-based artiste Adex Baba, has been steadily gaining traction on various music streaming platforms.

Driven by her burning desire to sing about God’s goodness and favour in her life, Stella Conney, known for her hit track ‘None Like You,’ delivers powerful vocals that emphasise the importance of glorifying the Almighty.

In a bid to reach a broader audience and showcase her gospel principles and talent, the song incorporates a vibrant blend of Twi, Igbo, and Yoruba languages. Produced by the talented M4SRoyal, the track’s eclectic mix of musical influences ensures its appeal to a diverse range of listeners.

The uplifting composition has been resonating with fans, receiving an overwhelming response and further solidifying Stella Conney’s position as a prominent figure in the gospel music scene.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Stella Conney is deeply rooted in her background.

Born on April 2, 1991, at Amokom-Kumasi within the Ashanti Region, she hails from both Nsuta in the Ashanti Region and Cape Coast in the Central Region. As the third child out of five siblings, Stella’s passion for music has been evident since her early years, supported by the confirmation of her siblings and childhood friends. Stella Conney’s educational journey took her through Saint Paul’s R/C School for her primary education, followed by the completion of Junior High School at the same institution.

Subsequently, she gained admission to Workers College in Kumasi, where she pursued studies in General Arts.

In December 2021, the talented artiste, who also balances her role as a businesswoman, released her debut single, ‘None Like You,’ which was met with acclaim from fans.

The track was produced by the skilled M4SRoyal, showcasing Stella Conney’s musical prowess and dedication to her craft. Outside of her professional endeavours, Stella Conney is happily married to Mr Martin Ayertey, and the couple is blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.

Check out the uplifting power of Stella Conney’s latest release, ‘Yesu Wo So,’ below:

