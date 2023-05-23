Gifty Boakye, a prominent Ghanaian fashion model, recently celebrated a significant milestone as she received her Masters of Arts degree in Global Development & Social Justice from St. Johns University in New York.

The graduation ceremony, held on the school premises last Friday, saw the commendable achievements of thousands of students across various disciplines.

Having previously studied Communication for her Bachelor’s degree at the same institution, Gifty Boakye’s educational journey has been a testament to her dedication and passion.

In an interview with the director of philanthropy for Afrochela, now referred to as Afrofuture, she expressed her aspirations for the future:

“As a fashion model, I plan to continue serving as a global ambassador through public speaking and representing my people. My intention is to work as a diplomat, focusing on Ghana and sharing my perspectives on global affairs and the representation of nations.”

Gifty Boakye emphasized the value of her dual heritage, stating, “I am blessed to experience the duality of being both Ghanaian and American, and I strongly believe that cultural nuances can be expressed, explored, and explained. My goal is to work for the greater good, uplift people, enhance the quality of life for the vulnerable, promote peace, and build bridges towards gender equality.”

Reflecting on her influences and role models, Gifty Boakye drew inspiration from her mother, who epitomizes resilience.

She shared, “My mother already calls me ‘Ambassador Gifty Boakye’ and supports me through all my endeavors, offering prayers before each of my flights around the world.” Furthermore, she expressed her admiration for the late Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, and expressed her desire to follow in his footsteps.

Beyond her successful modeling career, Gifty Boakye has established herself as an entrepreneur. During her college days, she began modeling for local photographers, quickly gaining recognition for her beauty and photogenic qualities.

Notably, she was awarded the title of Local Model of the Year at the 2019 African Entertainment Awards USA and was a finalist in the 2022 World Supranational beauty contest.

In 2017, Gifty founded her brand, NATIVE, with the aim of promoting the idea that everyone should embrace and showcase their cultural roots without judgment. Additionally, her philanthropic work led her to establish the NGO Sisters Love and Admire Yourself (S.L.A.Y).

Looking ahead, Gifty Boakye expressed her commitment to continuing her collaboration with Afrofuture and expressed her determination to elevate Ghana to greater heights. With her multifaceted endeavors, she strives to make a positive impact and contribute to a better world.