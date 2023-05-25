The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has won the bid to host the Third African Media Convention in Accra in 2024.

The Convention, which will take place in May, is expected to bring together media experts, scholars, student journalists, journalists’ unions and associations, editors, public and private sectors including corporate partners on the African continent and beyond, as well as representatives of UNESCO and the African Union Commission.

This was announced by the President of the Association, Albert Dwumfuor, in Accra on Tuesday, May 24.

According to Mr Dwumfuor, the leadership of the GJA vigorously lobbied for the hosting right among several other countries.

He said the choice of Ghana for the convention was largely due to the country’s vibrant media space as well as existing media freedom and democratic credentials.

Public Relations officer of GJA Rebecca Ekpe

Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, Mr Cecil Sunkwa-Mills

Mr Domenic Hlodze,, (left) an Executive member of GJA and the President, Mr Albert Dwumfuor