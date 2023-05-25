AU to commemorate 60th anniversary

The Member States of the African Union (AU) will on Thursday, May 25, commemorate the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now AU.

A press statement released by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that as host to the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the country will organise a flag-raising ceremony event at the Forecourt of the State House.

The event will come off on May 25, at 8:00 am. This is in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the AfCFTA Secretariat, and the African Group of the Diplomatic Corps.

The theme for this year’s AU anniversary is ‘Accelerated Implementation of the AfCFTA’ with the hashtag “OurAfrica OurFuture”.

This is aimed at bringing to the fore, the essence of free trade among African countries, as an important flagship project towards the realisation of the Africa the states want.

“Unlike the 1960s, when our main preoccupation was political liberation of the African continent from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism, our collective goal now is the socio-economic emancipation of the African continent,” parts of the statement read.

But, the Foreign Affairs Ministry added that without peace, security and stability, the realisation of economic growth, collective progress and prosperity for the benefit of the peoples of Africa will continue to elude the continent.

“For this reason, African leaders remain committed to addressing the challenges of food insecurity, energy crisis, declining democracy, climate change, health issues, internal conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism facing the continent towards attainment of our development blue print as encapsulated in Agenda 2063.”

They indicated that the event in honour of the anniversary seeks to synergise the efforts of government agencies in sensitising the public on AfCFTA and its benefits and to provide a platform for African businesses in Ghana to showcase and promote their goods and services.

