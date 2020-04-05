Shatta Movement (SM) Boss, Shatta Wale, gave his fans something to be excited about even as they observe their lockdown moments.

On Saturday night, Shatta performed back-to-back hit songs of his during what he dubbed the Faith Concert.

The dancehall musician decided to rock the show with a classic live band team where Borjor, Time No Dey among other songs were performed on his YouTube Channel.

The show has since garnered over 68K views at the time Adomonline.com sighted it.

The SM boss explained that the performance was to warm up his fans through the 14-day lockdown occasioned by the novel Covid-19 illness.

The setting of the concert was a stage on his swimming pool at his Zylofon residence in East Legon.

Watch Shatta Wale perform above.