Shatta Wale mounts stage on his swimming pool for Faith Concert

Shatta Wale has proved to his fans that he is beyond determined to entertain them amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The dancehall musician has been on a latest campaign about his social media Faith Concert, that his Shatta Movement fans would stream live on YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms on April 4, 2020.

Taking to Facebook to show off the latest development, the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker shared a video and photos of the setup of the stage, which was being mounted on his swimming pool.

Shatta had the caption:

The first ever private home concert #Faithconcert2020 #Stayathome

