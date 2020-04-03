Shatta Wale has proved to his fans that he is beyond determined to entertain them amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The dancehall musician has been on a latest campaign about his social media Faith Concert, that his Shatta Movement fans would stream live on YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms on April 4, 2020.

MORE:

Taking to Facebook to show off the latest development, the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker shared a video and photos of the setup of the stage, which was being mounted on his swimming pool.

Shatta had the caption:

The first ever private home concert #Faithconcert2020 #Stayathome

Check out the video and photos below: