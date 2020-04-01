Rapper Medikal has come out to rubbish rumours circulating on social media that he has ignored a sick fan who got injured at his ‘Welcome’ to Sowutuom concert last year.

Adomonline.com earlier published a report of the fan, Frank Arhin and his brother, Eric, appealing for public funds at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to Frank, who has developed a huge sore on his buttocks with blood-flow in his arms slowing, Medikal has left him to bear the cost after a speaker at his concert fell on him.

A weeping Frank revealed that some of his hospital bills are yet to be settled even as he struggles to feed himself.

Apart from having a sore at his back, Frank cannot urinate because his sexual organ has also been compromised, hence he urinates through a tube inserted into his manhood.

But Medikal has come out to refute all the allegations and disclosed how much he had paid after Mr Arhin got injured at the concert, which had thousands in attendance.

According to Medikal, he has paid more than GH¢ 30,000 on Mr Arhin alone, after his injury since last November.

The rapper disclosed that, he was part of 11 people who were equally hurt at the event grounds, adding that, the other 10 have been treated and discharged at the Rock Hospital in Official Town, Odorkor.

I know Eric Arhin is watching this; You don’t have to spoil my name. I will never disrespect you because, I paid every bill. Sometimes, you Eric Arhin, you try to add up to the bill. I don’t want any Ghanaian to say I am wicked.

I have stopped posting money online. I want every fan to know I am not heartless. I can’t turn a blind eye. If you see anything on social media, its very false. My manager and Nana Kwame are going to sort out another bill.