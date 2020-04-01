Our beauty queens are taking precautions to fight against COVID-19. Are you? We asked them how to wash our hands. After they taught us the proper technique (below), we have our answers:

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise across the world, the importance of sanitation to prevent the spread of diseases has gained massive importance. Apart from observing extreme measures involving social distancing and self-quarantine, it has been learnt that simple hand washing can go a long way to curing the spread of COVID-19 too.

To raise awareness on the importance of sanitizing one’s hand appropriately, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a social media challenge called #SafeHandsChallenge.

Here’s a video of Miss Diva Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama showing us how to keep our hands clean and sanitized through these simple steps!

It’s something we’ve heard again and again from health authorities in the corona virus pandemic. Wash your hands and wear a mask. With the prospect of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic looming, it’s essential to uphold high standards of hygiene.

Here are a few things you can keep in mind while washing your hands:





•Wet hands and apply enough soap to create a good lather

•Lather by rubbing palms together; friction from lathering helps lift dirt and microbes from your skin

•Scrub

•Back of the hands – use right palm over left to interlace fingers and wash the back of the left hand and vice versa.

•Palm to palm while interlacing fingers

•Cup fingers – backs of fingers to opposing palms, fingers interlocked

•Clean thumbs – scrubbing of left thumb clasped in right palm and vice versa

•Fingertips and nails – fingertips in circular motion in opposite palm

• Rinse hands with water

Our LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 Adline Castelino and LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020 Aavriti Choudhary also took part in creating awareness that it’s better to be safe than to be sorry! Practice social distancing, sanitize and stay safe!