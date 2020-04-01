The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is urging all property owners and landlords to immediately furnish the Service with information on their tenants (Ghanaians and Non-Ghanaians) who travelled into the country from 3rd to 23rd March, 2020.

This, according to the service, is to enable the GIS to effectively and efficiently identify such individuals through contact tracing for the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to assess and manage them.

The GIS in a statement said they can be reached through phone numbers: 0291502110, 0291502169, 0291502257 and 0291502253.

