A young man believed to be the one who punched a military office in a video that is fast circulating online has been arrested.

The man was allegedly punished for flouting some directives and ordered to do sit-ups.

In the course of his punishment, his temperament rose, leading him to throw a punch at the military man.

Though he took to his heels, his legs could not carry him faster than the military officials who arrested him before he could even escape.

In the latest video which found its way to social media, the civilian could be seen in the grips of a couple of military personnel who seem offended by his actions.

Despite his plea for mercy, the unidentified young man was whisked away.

Many have attributed the video to lockdown enforcement in Kumasi and its related fallouts but the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has come to state that the video has nothing to do with Coronavirus and lockdown in parts of the country.

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col Aggrey Quashie denied the linkages being drawn by sections of the public, insisting the incidence in the video happened somewhere last year.

Below is what Col Quashie told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Wednesday afternoon:

A video in which a civilian is seen hitting a Military Officer is fake. It is not linked to this lock-down operation at all. It is old video – Col. Aggrey Quarshie (Director of Public Affairs- Ghana Armed Forces) #Ekosiisen — Asempa94.7FM (@asempa947) April 1, 2020

The GAF’s position has, however been contested by sessions of the public who are wondering what kind of operation would have warranted the military officers wearing a nose mask in 2019.

Below is the video of the arrest: