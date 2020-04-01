Princess Shyngle’s latest video on Instagram cements the fact that she is pregnant and expecting a baby soon.

The actress, well-known for her curvaceous body, posted a video showing off her weight-gain saying: my boobies got bigger, arms are getting bigger – tummy – my waist has just disappeared, I don’t have a small waist anymore.

Some celebrities, who commented on her post, congratulated her on her way to child bearing.

One of them was the ‘Weather’ musician, Sista Afia. She kept her message short and simple by typing “Congratulations Princess.”

Actress Moesha Boduong also had nothing other than to pour out heart emojis to her pregnancy video.

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, joined the congratulatory list with her words, congratulations my lover.

The rest of the comments were filled with words of congrats from fans, friends and loved ones.

Check our their wishes below: