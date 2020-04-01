One of the frontline nurses in the COVID-19 fight, Kofi Owusu Ansah, wants the police to be allowed to start whipping people to prevent them from moving across borders.

He believes that if hard measures are not applied, Ghana is running a risk of seeing the spread of COVID-19 because people are still moving around as if nothing is happening.

Mr Ansah and his colleague health workers are stationed at the Mensah Bar Police Barrier, where he says, since morning they have scanned not less than 500 people who give very flimsy excuses for being out.

Some of the excuses people give are going for money, or going to give money to someone; my husband called me to come, I am from the hospital, my child is sick I am going to see him, I am giving something to someone and many more.

One person even said he was travelling from Dambai in the Oti region and he is going to Winneba in the Central region, something that is completely not allowed.

When the police turned him away, he passed through a nearby bush to outwit the police.

Mr Ansah thinks it is time to apply what he called ‘Plan B’, otherwise the disease will spread.