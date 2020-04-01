Tough-talking football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has taken a swipe at Sammy Osei Kuffour and Sulley Ali Muntari, describing them as ‘ungrateful’.

His comment follows the passing away of former Black Stars captain, Opoku Afriyie.

According to him, the former Asante Kotoko ace has always been grateful to him and couldn’t hold his tears when he received the news adding that modern-day players are ungrateful.

He accused Muntari and Sammy Kuffour of turning their back on him after he helped them.

Opoku Afriyie was confirmed dead on Sunday in Kumasi.

“Opoku Afriyie is someone I will never forget,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“During his playing days at King Faisal, he was discipline and he always remembered what I did for him. Anytime he travels or goes for a tournament, I am the first person he talks to when he returns.

“When he left for Asante Kotoko, I did not demand for a penny from Kotoko or Opoku Afriyie but he was still faithful to me.

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Sammy Osei Kuffour

“I have worked with a lot of players but modern-day players are ungrateful. The likes of Sammy Osei Kuffour, Sulley Muntari and Shilla Illiasu have all turned their back on me after helping them.

Former Ghana, AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

“None of them have been able to say, Alhaji [Grusah] we played King Faisal so we are back to make the team better. They are all ungrateful players,” he added.