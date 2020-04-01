Copyright © 20

The Ghana Police service is on a manhunt for people sharing videos unrelated to the coronavirus lockdown.

Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent Sheila Abeyie-Buckman, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

This follows the circulation of many videos and pictures of brutalities of civilians by some security personnel for allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

But it has emerged that, many of those videos are old just to impugn the integrity of the security agencies.

To curb such menace, the police with the help of technology, are tracing those who shared the videos on social media.

Superintendent Sheila Abeyie-Buckman said if those people are apprehended, they will face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.