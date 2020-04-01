Copyright © 20

A video of man attacking military officer in public is not related to coronavirus lockdown operations, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said.

Director, Public Relations of GAF, Colonel Eric Aggrey Quarshie, said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man ordered to do sit-ups in the Ashanti region for flouting the law rather punched the soldier and bolted.

He was later apprehended and taken through rigorous punishments for daring to attack a military man.

But, Col. Quarshie said there is no cause for alarm because the video is an old one.

“The video is not linked to lockdown operation at all; it is old. It happened last year,” he stressed.

The GAF Director of Public Affairs cited how he personally worked on one of the videos being circulated today in 2018 to buttress his point.

“There is a particular video trending but I worked on it in 2018, drew the attention of the Commanding Officer to it and those security personnel involved were taken on,” Col. Quarshie said.

This notwithstanding, he stressed that, the men on the ground have been ordered not to touch any civilian should he or she flout the lockdown orders.