A young man is in hot waters for punching a military man deployed to enforce lockdown directives in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The man was punished for flouting some directives and ordered to do sit-ups.

In the course of his punishment, his temperament rose, leading him to throw a punch at the military man.

Though he took to his heels, his legs could not carry him faster than the military officials who arrested him before he could even escape.

In the latest video which found its way to social media, the civilian could be seen in the grips of a couple of military personnel who seem offended by his actions.

Despite his plea for mercy, the unidentified young man was whisked away.

The Military High Command has, however, come to state that the video has nothing to do with Coronavirus and lockdown in parts of the country.