Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has revealed that God is healing the land from the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the host of ‘The Standpoint’ programme, this was revealed to her in her deep sleep after a night-long worship.

“So I worshipped throughout the night. I don’t know when I slept. I continued this morning. And few minutes ago, I saw the rainbow in my room. I saw the rainbow,” she narrated her experience in a post on her Facebook page.

The veteran broadcaster, who described herself as a woman with super crazy faith in God, posted: “I urged all Ghanaians to continue praying. God is healing our land.”

She also advised that people should not pay attention to the ‘noise’ surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but rather stay at home and observe all the safety measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Close your mind to the noise. Do the right thing. Observe the protocols and stay at home,” she said.

“Our God is faithful,” the post added.

The popular television broadcaster, who was placed under mandatory quarantine following her exposure to the new coronavirus outside the country, has tested negative for the virus.



