Davido has revealed that he has taken a second coronavirus test and the result is negative.

ALSO READ:

Davido had taken a first test after he returned from his United States tour which was aborted due to coronavirus currently ravaging the country.

On arriving in Nigeria, he took his whole crew for coronavirus testing with results all coming out negative except Chioma’s own result.

Before he took his crew and fiancee for testing, Davido visited Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for a show where he also met with Governor Seyi Makinde and took pictures with him.

With two persons whom Davido had had close contact with coming out positive, the singer decided to take a second test.

Just two days ago, Seyi Makinde announced that he has tested positive. He was forced to take the test after news broke out that one of the sons of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar tested positive after he attended a rally with him in Ibadan.

He tweeted: “I did a second test for the Covid-19 virus again …. once again I’m negative,” he said.