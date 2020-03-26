Popular television broadcaster who was placed under mandatory quarantine following her exposure to the new coronavirus has tested negative for the virus.

Gifty Anti was exposed to the coronavirus while on a trip to the UK.

The test results on Gifty Anti’s blood sample were confirmed to her on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

In her regular update on her Facebook wall since being quarantined when she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport Sunday, she said she felt uneasy when the medical officers reached her to announce the result.

“Errrmmm, To those of you who have asked me to write another book on my Quarantine experience, I am starting the writing tonight!! Herrrrr. But let tell you this, between “hello I am Dr..”. to the end of the 5 minutes conversation, I lost 5 kilos!! Sharp. Chai!!”

The celebrity author encouraged the public to join the fight against the new coronavirus also called COVID-19, by practising the safety tips provided by health experts.

She was part of British Airways passengers who arrived at the KIA and were compulsorily quarantined, following their exposure to the dreaded virus.