Former President of Musicians Union, Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, is demanding an autopsy report of his late father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, who died last Friday at the Ridge Hospital.

In a statement issued by the lawyer, Bobby Banson, he said the family needs an autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.

“We are yet to receive any communication from the hospital regarding the procedures to be undertaken to ensure we plan for the aftermath of the death,” he said.

He added that their client will offer a contract to an independent medical officer for the autopsy if Ridge Hospital is not in the position to do so within the shortest possible time.

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, father of the musician, aspiring to become Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South, died of the respiratory disease in Ghana at the Ridge Hospital when he returned from the United Kingdom on March 19.

According to the musician, he wasn’t aware his father had contracted the virus though he was unwell and had been coughing three days after he entered the country.

