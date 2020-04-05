Ghana’s information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah today, April 5, 2020 marks his 38th birthday with social media buzzing over the celebration.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to post heartwarming and goodwill messages to mark the day.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah who doubles as the MP for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency is one of the young shining stars in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He is admired by many for his eloquence and commitment to duty.

Below are some of the goodwill messages:

