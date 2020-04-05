Ghana’s information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah today, April 5, 2020 marks his 38th birthday with social media buzzing over the celebration.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to post heartwarming and goodwill messages to mark the day.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah who doubles as the MP for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency is one of the young shining stars in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He is admired by many for his eloquence and commitment to duty.

Below are some of the goodwill messages:

Happy birthday to the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah @konkrumah. For your relentless efforts in serving our dear nation, we say ayekoo.

I for one really admire you for your composure, demeanor and assertiveness. Indeed the future is bright for this nation. pic.twitter.com/0x7Y1WutMc — Mr. J. H. Asare-Kuma (@_HenryAsareKuma) April 4, 2020

Happy Birthday to Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. You’ve really shown a high class of leadership in these perilous times. Keep up with the good work🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/XflmwokUy0 — Appaw – Gyasi (@AppawGyasi) April 5, 2020

Wishing the Information Minister Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah a happy birthday.

May you be blessed with long and healthy life. And may you continue to be successful in all your endeavours for the nation especially in this time of this deadly pandemic. God bless you. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/Fjqjriwmcz — 𓆩𓆪 ᴋoᴍʟᴀʜ™🇬🇭 (@iamKomlah) April 5, 2020