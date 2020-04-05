The Central Regional Police Commander, COP Paul Manly Awini is calling on the District Chief Executives (DCE) in the region to sensitize traders in their respective districts not enter any market that has not been disinfected come Monday.

The police command has asked for strict adherence to this order as they will not entertain any recalcitrant trader.

“Markets are going to close for the disinfection to take place so none of them should try on Monday to come and open shops for sale because we will not allow,” COP Awini cautioned.

Adding his voice, Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan charged the DCEs to rely on the security to ensure compliance of social distance at the various markets in the region.

Traders at the Mankessim market have pledged compliance to allow smooth disinfection of the markets on the condition the markets would be swept on a daily basis after the exercise.

That notwithstanding, they pleaded with the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly to deal with the filth of the market, accusing them of only being interested in market toll whiles they neglect the cleaning of the market.