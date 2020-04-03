Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has warned against the arrest and assault of pastors amid the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The founder of Loveworld Ministries, popularly known as Christ Embassy, said this while reacting to a report of pastors being arrested by government officials in a bid to enforce social distancing in churches.

Narrating a recent incident which played out, Pastor Chris recalled how a member of a task-force boasted about arresting a pastor.

The Christ Embassy Founder said:

Let me tell you, it is not everyone that will take some of the steps that we might take. Not everyone. The Holy Spirit knows exactly how He wants things done. It’s up to Him. What I’m always saying is that, anybody who assaults a pastor is in danger.

He is in more trouble than the Pastor. Pastors are not ordinary people. If you like you can call them ordinary men, that is up to you, but the Spirit that works with them, when that Spirit is fighting you, nobody can help you. No amount of prayer, no one can help you.

Never condemn a pastor. Never. Don’t ever do it. Don’t do it. Don’t join those who do it. Don’t! Keep your mouth to yourself.

Watch the video below: