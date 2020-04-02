Joshua Alabi exhibits ‘lethal’ punching skills in lockdown

Considered by many as the greatest of all time, Muhammed Ali danced like a butterfly and stung like a bee.

Well, the boxing prowess of Prof Joshua Alabi has recently surfaced on the internet, but boxing pundits are yet to couch a term for his skills.

As countries around the world rely on social distancing and lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, people have also devised ways to make the best out of the days spent behind closed doors.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Prof Joshua Alabi has opted to spend Accra’s lockdown in a gym.

Practising his jabs and sparring around a punching bag, it looks like boxing is the way to go for the former flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Could he be the next pick for the Black Bombers?

His gloves may not be the source of the right hook that knocks out coronavirus, not by a longshot, but one thing is for certain: the punches in the video below will definitely crack your rib.