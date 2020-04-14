The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is commending government for the steps it is taking to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana and also to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued and signed by its acting president Bessa Simons, MUSIGA noted with great concern the developments regarding the novel coronavirus saying “We are in full support of the government of Ghana’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.”

MUSIGA assured the president Nana Akufo-Addo of its preparedness to support the efforts of the government in any possible areas.

It added that the union would soon be rolling out a comprehensive educational plan against the spread of the viral disease.

The statement further said MUISGA has already sent out letters to various stakeholders in the COVID-19 fight, informing them of its intention to use its members to reinforce and educate the public on government interventions as well as practices needed to stop the spread of the virus.

It however, disclosed that an array of artistes including some A-list and upcoming ones have been contacted to lead the campaign.

Meanwhile, MUSIGA has appealed to members of the public to donate items and cash for in support of ageing, sick and vulnerable musicians during this period of the lockdown.

The statement said MUSIGA will appreciate if organizations such as religious institutions and corporate bodies will support the union with food items, medical supplies as well as cash donations for the ageing and sick musicians.

The threat of Covid-19, the statement said is particularly strong among the ageing group that constitutes the majority of ageing musicians and it is in this regard that MUSIGA finds it important to make this appeal for support.

“Musicians in particular have been hit hard by this lockdown of the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas where religious institutions and entertainment venues provide a form of livelihood to the musicians. Th