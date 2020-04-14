Italy is making plans to conduct coronavirus tests on footballers.

The tests which may include Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, are likely to be conducted in May 2020 before the restart of football activities.

The Italian Football Federation made this known.

President of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, in an interview with Sky Sports Italia, says “As soon as the conditions are right, we’ll finish the championship.”

Italy is one of the worst-hit nations as far as Covid-19 is concerned.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: ‘Significant’ impact on Hearts of Oak

Italy’s top league, the Serie A was grounded on March 9, 2020 due to the outbreak.

There are still 12 full rounds and four outstanding fixtures to play for the 2019/2020 season.

According to the Federation President, “Soon, there will be a meeting. We will establish the procedure which we will then communicate.”

“We will start, I hope, at the beginning of May with tests to ensure that players are negative and training can follow.”

“Will we play through the summer? We don’t have a deadline but the idea is to finish the championships.”

A number of players in Serbia A have already tested positive to coronavirus.