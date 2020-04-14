A 24-year-old inmate, Abdulai Karim, who escaped from police cells in Sunyani has been re-arrested.

Abdulai was alleged to have robbed and raped eleven women at different locations, leading to his arrest on February 23.

He was charged and confined to Police cells at Sunyani in the Bono East Region only for him to escape on March 30, 2020.

“The suspect has allegedly been attacking, robbing and raping female victims in and around Sunyani since the year 2019.

Modus

The suspect, according to the Bono Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Boateng, would usually attack his victims at gunpoint before robbing and rapping them.

Re-arrest

The Bono Regional Police Command, in a bid to re-arrest him, placed a GHS 5,000 bounty on his head for whosoever could provide vital information for his re-arrest.

The measure led to his re-arrest at his hideout in Sunyani.