File Photo: Samini and John Dumelo

Dancehall artiste, Samini, born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini has thrown his weight behind musician John Dumelo’s bid of becoming the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Samini has therefore told admonished Mr Dumelo not to disappoint the youth of Ghana should he be successful in his bid.

Samini has declared his support for John Dumelo’s bid for the Ayawaso West Constituency Parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but has a condition for the man who seems to be winning the heart of the masses.

READ ALSO

In a tweet to announce his new position on Dumelo’s bid, the High-Grade Family boss said If you are genuinely ready for the task. I’m with you bro. I support the vision behind Yung and able people taking charge. Pls, don’t let our support be in vain. Support from the youth toward you is purely nonpartisan and it’s high time you acknowledge that. #Idey4u“.

This year is an election year and barren any hindrance the country will go to the polls to elect a new crop of leaders to handle the country’s affairs.

His fans reacted to his support for the politician, check them out: