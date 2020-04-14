Dancehall artiste, Samini, born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini has thrown his weight behind musician John Dumelo’s bid of becoming the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Samini has therefore told admonished Mr Dumelo not to disappoint the youth of Ghana should he be successful in his bid.

Samini has declared his support for John Dumelo’s bid for the Ayawaso West Constituency Parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but has a condition for the man who seems to be winning the heart of the masses.

In a tweet to announce his new position on Dumelo’s bid, the High-Grade Family boss said If you are genuinely ready for the task. I’m with you bro. I support the vision behind Yung and able people taking charge. Pls, don’t let our support be in vain. Support from the youth toward you is purely nonpartisan and it’s high time you acknowledge that. #Idey4u“.

If you are genuinely ready for the task. I’m with you bro. I support the vision behind Yung and able people taking charge. Pls don’t let our support be in vein. Support from the youth toward you is purely nonpartisan and it’s high time you acknowledge that. #Idey4u https://t.co/m0oC8iQlme — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) April 11, 2020

This year is an election year and barren any hindrance the country will go to the polls to elect a new crop of leaders to handle the country’s affairs.

His fans reacted to his support for the politician, check them out:

How. Can your genuinely support be nonpartisan toward a political opponent not an independent politician? My concern.

So as far you support him then automatically you wear a certain political color. — Nana Bossu (@Nana_Bossu) April 12, 2020

Lol samini’s statement is so clear. He would support genuineness not part partisanship — Breazt President (@Shaunnewtons) April 12, 2020

He should’ve gone independent and that way we will take him serious, he will tow the party line, no matter what @johndumelo1 can never I say never go against the political party he is affiliated to. His first commitment is to the party, we will be secondary. — Theophilus Adjei (@faculty13) April 12, 2020

Well written — Samifromafrica🦍🇬🇭🇳🇬🇿🇦 (@samionline_99) April 11, 2020

That is the hope.. but genuinely he will still be a politician. Here, institutions are not allowed by these politicians to check and balance their work. Samini I hope will be different but it wont be the case am sorry. — THE CHELSEA FLAG (@yaw_naap) April 11, 2020

Bros don talk😁💫 — Jadel🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Jadelkwamitse) April 11, 2020

Dumelo for President🙌 — _who isFeKÌR🇬🇧 (@vato_yOshi89) April 12, 2020