Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is being slammed by one Ghanaian lady known as Akosua Philipa.

The lady has taken a swipe at Shatta Wale after sighting Nigerian musician Rudeboy’s luxurious living room.

Rudeboy of former Square fame has flaunted his plush parlour — the spacious room has everything termed as luxurious and relaxing in there, yet Rudeboy captioned ‘he is homesick‘.

Interestingly, onliners refused to be swayed as they focused on the dream living room!

One Akosua Philipa after sighting the photo on GhanaCelebrities.Com‘s Instagram page commented that Shatta Wale has rather been making unnecessary noise.

Read some comments below:

akosua_philipaShatta wale te ha na dede hunu😂😂😂4h

nashcolgh2003Yes. This is called Home and not a house 😂😂😂6h

Lol… where’s shatta wale. This is called a mansion Nd not the bungalow wey you get dey talk ebi mansion. Kwasiaaaa… Ghana celebrities all joined together no do pass this Charlie. I talk give you whalai.

Read Rudeboy’s post and more pictures: