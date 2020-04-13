coronavirus
Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed the number of coronavirus tests it has conducted so far across different states in the country. 

ALSO READ:

The health agency in its tweet, said they’ve conducted 5,000 tests out of which 323 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed. 

NCDC tweeted: 

“A total of 323 cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed out of over 5,000 tests conducted in #Nigeria.”

Read tweet below:

NCDC reveals how many Coronavirus tests it has conducted in Nigeria

Some 19 states in Nigeria have at least one confirmed case of Coronavirus. Nigeria has recorded 10 deaths, and 85 patients have been discharged.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR