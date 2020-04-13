The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed the number of coronavirus tests it has conducted so far across different states in the country.
ALSO READ:
- Coronavirus: Govt outlines food distribution guidelines
- Coronvirus: 552 out of 566 have mild symptoms
- Coronavirus: No NIA staff has tested positive
The health agency in its tweet, said they’ve conducted 5,000 tests out of which 323 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed.
NCDC tweeted:
“A total of 323 cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed out of over 5,000 tests conducted in #Nigeria.”
Read tweet below:
Some 19 states in Nigeria have at least one confirmed case of Coronavirus. Nigeria has recorded 10 deaths, and 85 patients have been discharged.