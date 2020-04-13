Government has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to roll out plans for the distribution of food to the vulnerable in areas affected by the lockdown.

This comes on the back of relief packages announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo after the imposition of restriction of movement in Accra and Kumasi to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a joint statement released by the Local Government Ministry and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the agencies have been advised to observe social distancing while implementing the distribution of the items.

“It is mandatory that in the distribution of food, the protocols will be observed, especially regarding social distancing. Where the protocols are not observed, the security services are mandated to stop the distribution and to ensure order and discipline,” the statement read.

