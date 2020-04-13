The Eastern Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for mass testing after the region recorded 15 new cases of the coronavirus.

The opposition party said townsfolk are on tenterhooks after staff of Afcon Construction Company in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality tested positive to the virus.

Given the close proximity of the town in the Eastern region, the NDC is certain many might have had contact with workers of the construction company.

Based on this background, the Eastern Regional NDC Communications Officer, Darlas Williams called on the government to begin mass testing.

“Be as it may, We call on the Akufo-Addo government to as a matter of urgency start mass testing in the Eastern Region, most especially, in the affected areas, as an appropriate measure to contain the Coronavirus from further spread,” he said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Eastern Region Demands Mass Testing And More Isolation Centres To Contain The Outspread Of The Novel Coronavirus.

We have noted with grave concern the outspread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the Eastern Region. Within a spate of two days the cases has risen from 1 to 28 confirmed cases with the Lower Manya being the epicenter in the region.

The Eastern Region had not known or recorded any case after President Akufo-Addo gave the directives which were considered by many others as measures to mitigate or contain the deadly pandemic from further spread.

All public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities such worships in Churches and Mosques were all halted for the next four weeks. Basic Schools, Senior High Schools and Universities were also shut down.

We were, however, shocked why the National Identification Authority ignored the president’s directives with impunity to continue with the ongoing Ghana Card registration in the Eastern Region. The exercise as we all witnessed was one that brought people together and all the registration centres were overcrowded including the aged, sick and disabled.

The same registration equipments such as fingerprint scanners were shared by all persons who turned up to register.

Failure by president Akufo-Addo to advise his appointee, Ken Attafuah to suspend the exercise has yielded a scary result in the Eastern Region making life uncomfortable for dwellers in the Lower Manya and surrounding Districts.

A number of the railway workers in Belokope Quarters who have been infected by the disease were spotted at New Covenant Apostle Church, a registration centre of the Ahodwo Electoral Area in the Lower Manya District. There is also the suspicion and possibility that some moved to the nearby registration centres such as E .P Kpong Church and Kpong Presby Centres.

After the news broke whilst they were suppose to be on self quarantine, a number of them were seen frolicking with their girlfriends in beer bars and pubs in the district raising a suspicion that they might have spread the disease through numerous chains of contacts.

This has created fear in the adjoining and Contiguous Districts such as Upper Manya, Yilo, Asuogyaman, Okere, Akropong and New Juaben North and South, because of daily trade across these districts by traders who might not know who has it or who has not the disease.

We deemed it as an act of irresponsibility on the part of president Akufo-Addo not to have called his appointee Ken Attafuah who turned a deaf ear to all experts advise to suspend the exercise when even HE, the president, had announced that we were not in normal times.

We also want to clearly state that, Ken Attafuah was acting according to the orders of president Akufo-Addo in his bid to seek re-election through the use of Ghana Card, to compile the New Voters Register as announced by the Electoral Commissioner without recourse to the safety of the electorate in the wake of the COVID-19. This was evident in the defence of the Attorney General and NIA against the injunction application by two selfless citizens, in particular one from the Krobo area.

Be as it may, We call on the Akufo-Addo government to as a matter of urgency start mass testing in the Eastern Region, most especially, in the affected areas, as an appropriate measure to contain the Coronavirus from further spread.

Signed;

Darlas Williams

Eastern Regional Communications Officer (NDC)

11th April, 2020