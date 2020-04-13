The Ghana Police Service has announced plans to reward Ghanaians who will support and join the stay at home campaign over the coronavirus campaign.
The security agency announced this in a tweet on Monday, April 13, 2020 as part of measures to encourage people to comply with the lockdown directives.
Interested participants are expected to record a short video with a stay at home message on their social media wall and tag the service with the hashtag #OpsCovidchallenge.
Participants will stand the chance of winning various souvenirs from the service.
Find more details below:
Hello everyone, we hope you are home and staying safe. Be an ambassador to campaign for people to stay at home by uploading a short video with a “stay at home” message on your wall and tag us @GhPoliceService with the hashtag #OpsCovidchallenge and win a souvenir from us. pic.twitter.com/9ZCANUEaoO— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) April 13, 2020