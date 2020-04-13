Police officers
Police officers

The Ghana Police Service has announced plans to reward Ghanaians who will support and join the stay at home campaign over the coronavirus campaign.

The security agency announced this in a tweet on Monday, April 13, 2020 as part of measures to encourage people to comply with the lockdown directives.

Interested participants are expected to record a short video with a stay at home message on their social media wall and tag the service with the hashtag #OpsCovidchallenge.

Participants will stand the chance of winning various souvenirs from the service.

Find more details below:

