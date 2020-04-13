The Ghana Police Service has announced plans to reward Ghanaians who will support and join the stay at home campaign over the coronavirus campaign.

The security agency announced this in a tweet on Monday, April 13, 2020 as part of measures to encourage people to comply with the lockdown directives.

Interested participants are expected to record a short video with a stay at home message on their social media wall and tag the service with the hashtag #OpsCovidchallenge.

Participants will stand the chance of winning various souvenirs from the service.

Find more details below: