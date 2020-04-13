Young Professionals Network (YPN), a networking group that targets the young talented future workforce of Ghana, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for his swift approach and interventions in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

The group, which is made up of entrepreneurs, non-profit workers, bankers, attorneys, engineers and other professionals, believes the partial lockdown and other bold decisions taken by the President, have helped in minimising the spread of the virus.

President Akufo-Addo since Ghana recorded its first two cases called for a ban on social gatherings, closure of borders and mandatory quarantine of all persons who arrived in the country.

Speaking to Tishdaily.com, the President of YPN, Mr Stephen Asiedu applauded President Akufo-Addo for setting up the COVID-19 Trust Fund to receive donations to support the government’s fight against the virus.

“President Akufo-Addo has done tremendously well in this fight and so I am calling on all Ghanaians, individuals, small and large organisations, to support the fight against the virus by donating any amount they can. No amount is too small; no amount is too big. Every cedi counts in this fight.

“YPN will be making a donation this week. We are contacting all members in Ghana and abroad to contribute any amount they can. We need to support President Akufo-Addo and his government. We need to save our country and our people. No one should feel intimidated by the huge amounts that have been donated by some corporate institutions. Every cedi or pesewa counts,” he stated.

As disclosed by the President, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund has so far received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.

Ghana recorded its first two cases of the covid-19 virus in March this year and as at Sunday April 12, Ghana has recorded 566 cases.

In a televised address to the nation last Thursday, President Akufo-Addo extended the partial lockdown in some parts of the country, including Accra and Kumasi, for one more week, beginning Monday, April 13, 2020.

