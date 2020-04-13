Majority of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana have exhibited mild symptoms.

This, according to Deputy Minister of Health designate, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye gives health workers a sign of relief.

Ghana’s case has risen sharply by 566 in 10 regions. Greater Accra remains Ghana’s epicentre of the outbreak with 452 cases, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

But Dr Boye on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday said there is no cause for alarm since they have the situation under control.

He explained that, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators.

He said “97 percent are mild cases which give health workers more time to concentrate on the 3% moderate to severe cases to avert more deaths,” the Deputy Health Minister-designate stated.

Dr Boye said the strategy of tracing, testing and treatment adopted by the government has proven to be very positive.

“We are the second highest testing regime in Africa and this has saved us a lot,” he added.

Dr Boye, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, appealed to the public to stay home, wash their hands and use hand sanitisers “for all of us to win the fight against coronavirus.”